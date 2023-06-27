Accordo MioDottore e Affidea ItaliaNintendo fa tappa a LeolandiaFRITZ!Box 6850 5G: Internet veloce sempre e ovunque DEADLOCK, nuovo Agente in arrivo su VALORANTLa European TEKKEN Cup inizia di nuovo questo luglioPronostico ufficiale FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand ...RIOT GAMES annuncia SPIRITO GUERRIEROLEGO 2K Drive - Drive Pass Stagione 1 in uscita il 28 giugno Magic: The Gathering - Il Signore degli Anelli: Racconti della Terra ...TOWER OF FANTASY – nuovo Major Update 3.0Ultime Blog

Bybit Granted MVP License from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) (Adnkronos) - Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - ufficiostampa@snaitech.it - 27 June 2023 - Bybit FinTech FZE, a subsidiary of Bybit, a global leading crypto exchange, announced today that it has been Granted the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Preparatory License by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), following the Provisional License it received in March 2022. The Preparatory License does not yet allow Bybit to commence Virtual asset operations in the Emirate of Dubai, but exhibits the significant progress made to obtain operational permission from VARA. “We would like to express our gratitude to VARA for ...
