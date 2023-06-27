Bybit Granted MVP License from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) (Adnkronos) - Dubai, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - ufficiostampa@snaitech.it - 27 June 2023 - Bybit FinTech FZE, a subsidiary of Bybit, a global leading crypto exchange, announced today that it has been Granted the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Preparatory License by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), following the Provisional License it received in March 2022. The Preparatory License does not yet allow Bybit to commence Virtual asset operations in the Emirate of Dubai, but exhibits the significant progress made to obtain operational permission from VARA. “We would like to express our gratitude to VARA for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
