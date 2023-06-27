Bybit Granted MVP License from Dubai' s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 giugno 2023) (Adnkronos) -, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - ufficiostampa@snaitech.it - 27 June 2023 -FinTech FZE, a subsidiary of, a global leading crypto exchange, announced today that it has beenthe Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Preparatoryby's(VARA), following the Provisionalit received in March 2022. The Preparatorydoes not yet allowto commenceasset operations in the Emirate of, but exhibits the significant progress made to obtain operational permissionVARA. “We would like to express our gratitude to VARA for ...