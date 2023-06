AEW: Jon Moxley vs Ishii a Dynamite! Anche Chris Jericho e Sting sul ring, ufficiali due incontri Zona Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tomohiro Ishii will battle Jon Moxley in a singles match on this show.In a rematch from the 2019 NJPW G1 tournament, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will take on Tomohiro Ishii on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. The two men were on opposite ends of a ten-man tag team ...