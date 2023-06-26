?abka Group unveils its automated logistics centre in Radzymin near Warsaw (Di lunedì 26 giugno 2023) - POZNA?, Poland, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
?abka Group has unveiled its state-of-the-art automated logistics centre in Radzymin near Warsaw, which can supply around 3,500 stores. This facility is the largest and most technologically advanced addition to ?abka Group's logistics infrastructure. "This is one of the most modern logistics centres in Europe, the largest investment in ?abka's history, and a jewel in the crown of our logistics", said Adam Manikowski, Vice President of the Management Board of ?abka Group and Managing Director of ?abka Poland, during a meeting with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
