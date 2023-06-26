Migliorare e proteggere il tuo business online? Fallo con un Hosting ...Il ministro della Difesa russo Sergei Shoigu visita le truppe in ...La Corea del Nord accusa Seoul e Washington di spingere le tensioni ...Incendio a Trieste: Donna muore, figlio ricoverato. Ulteriori ...Addio al celibato a Trofarello: 9 denunciati per procurato allarme ...Bambina di 12 anni salva la madre da un marito violento: un messaggio ...Strage notturna nel Vibonese: Due persone morte in un tragico ...La Giornale Mondiale del marittimo : gli eroi nascosti che mantengono ...Proscenic P12 RecensioneScandalo dei crimini domestici in Francia: Drogata per dieci anni, ...Ultime Blog

?abka Group unveils its automated logistics centre in Radzymin near Warsaw (Di lunedì 26 giugno 2023) - POZNA?, Poland, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

?abka Group has unveiled its state-of-the-art automated logistics centre in Radzymin near Warsaw, which can supply around 3,500 stores. This facility is the largest and most technologically advanced addition to ?abka Group's logistics infrastructure.   "This is one of the most modern logistics centres in Europe, the largest investment in ?abka's history, and a jewel in the crown of our logistics", said Adam Manikowski, Vice President of the Management Board of ?abka Group and Managing Director of ?abka Poland, during a meeting with ...
abka Group publishes it fifth Responsibility ESG Report

With over 9,400 stores across Poland, which collectively make life easier every day for over 3 million customers daily, abka Group is one of the country's most recognisable brands. And now, as an organisation that is strategically committed to sustainable development and responsible business, it has published its fifth ...

