Yili Shares lts Dairy Innovations at the Global Dairy Congress (Di lunedì 26 giugno 2023) LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
From June 21 to 22, the 16th Global Dairy Congress, themed "Reimagining Dairy," took place as a platform for exchanging views on the high-quality development of the Dairy industry. Participants included representatives from Dairy producers, scholars, experts, and delegates from industrial organizations worldwide, including Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Vice President of Yili Group, and Dr. Gerrit Smit, Managing Director of the Yili Innovation Center Europe. During a session focused on future opportunities, Dr. Yun emphasized that Dairy companies must put consumers first, adopt an all-round innovation-driven approach, and expand ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
From June 21 to 22, the 16th Global Dairy Congress, themed "Reimagining Dairy," took place as a platform for exchanging views on the high-quality development of the Dairy industry. Participants included representatives from Dairy producers, scholars, experts, and delegates from industrial organizations worldwide, including Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Vice President of Yili Group, and Dr. Gerrit Smit, Managing Director of the Yili Innovation Center Europe. During a session focused on future opportunities, Dr. Yun emphasized that Dairy companies must put consumers first, adopt an all-round innovation-driven approach, and expand ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Indice FTSE China A50: cosa è, come funziona e composizione Investire.biz
World Dairy Innovation Awards Winners announced! Yili takes home 18 awardsYili has been pursuing a high-quality development model driven by innovation and embracing a New Vision for Value Creation. We shall continue to provide world consumers with nutritious and healthy ...
Yili Attends International Investment and Trade Expo 2023 in QingdaoOn June 15, the SCO Industrial and Supply Chains Forum and 2023 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "SCO Expo") kicked off at the Qingdao SCODA Pearl ...
Yili SharesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yili Shares