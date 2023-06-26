Migliorare e proteggere il tuo business online? Fallo con un Hosting ...Il ministro della Difesa russo Sergei Shoigu visita le truppe in ...La Corea del Nord accusa Seoul e Washington di spingere le tensioni ...Incendio a Trieste: Donna muore, figlio ricoverato. Ulteriori ...Addio al celibato a Trofarello: 9 denunciati per procurato allarme ...Bambina di 12 anni salva la madre da un marito violento: un messaggio ...Strage notturna nel Vibonese: Due persone morte in un tragico ...La Giornale Mondiale del marittimo : gli eroi nascosti che mantengono ...Proscenic P12 RecensioneScandalo dei crimini domestici in Francia: Drogata per dieci anni, ...Ultime Blog

Yili Shares lts Dairy Innovations at the Global Dairy Congress

Yili Shares

Yili Shares lts Dairy Innovations at the Global Dairy Congress (Di lunedì 26 giugno 2023) LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

From June 21 to 22, the 16th Global Dairy Congress, themed "Reimagining Dairy," took place as a platform for exchanging views on the high-quality development of the Dairy industry. Participants included representatives from Dairy producers, scholars, experts, and delegates from industrial organizations worldwide, including Dr. Yun Zhanyou, Vice President of Yili Group, and Dr. Gerrit Smit, Managing Director of the Yili Innovation Center Europe. During a session focused on future opportunities, Dr. Yun emphasized that Dairy companies must put consumers first, adopt an all-round innovation-driven approach, and expand ...
World Dairy Innovation Awards Winners announced! Yili takes home 18 awards

Yili has been pursuing a high-quality development model driven by innovation and embracing a New Vision for Value Creation. We shall continue to provide world consumers with nutritious and healthy ...

Yili Attends International Investment and Trade Expo 2023 in Qingdao

On June 15, the SCO Industrial and Supply Chains Forum and 2023 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "SCO Expo") kicked off at the Qingdao SCODA Pearl ...
