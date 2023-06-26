Migliorare e proteggere il tuo business online? Fallo con un Hosting ...Il ministro della Difesa russo Sergei Shoigu visita le truppe in ...La Corea del Nord accusa Seoul e Washington di spingere le tensioni ...Incendio a Trieste: Donna muore, figlio ricoverato. Ulteriori ...Addio al celibato a Trofarello: 9 denunciati per procurato allarme ...Bambina di 12 anni salva la madre da un marito violento: un messaggio ...Strage notturna nel Vibonese: Due persone morte in un tragico ...La Giornale Mondiale del marittimo : gli eroi nascosti che mantengono ...Proscenic P12 RecensioneScandalo dei crimini domestici in Francia: Drogata per dieci anni, ...Ultime Blog

World Dairy Innovation Awards Winners announced! Yili takes home 18 awards (Di lunedì 26 giugno 2023) - LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The 16th Global Dairy Congress was held in London, UK on June 21-22. Widely considered a "weathervane" of industrial Innovation, the World Dairy Innovation awards announced its 2023 Winners during the Congress. Thanks to its comprehensive and balanced strengths in Innovation, Yili was able to take home 18 awards, including Winner of the Children's Dairy product and Packaging design, 14 Finalist awards and 2 Commended awards. "'World Integrally Sharing Health (WISH)' has always been Yili's vision. ...
FAO sees uptick in global food import bill, output

The global food bill will grow at a much slower pace from last year, however, as rising world prices, driven by higher quotations for fruits, vegetables, sugar and dairy products, dampen demand, ...

Premium Gifting Perfection: Cadbury's Limited Edition Dairy Milk Laser - Engraved Bars Sell Out within Two Weeks

The groundbreaking release celebrates the first time that Mondelez World Travel Retail and Cadbury have launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Bars utilizing laser - etching technology, creating intricately ...

Italy is a nation undergoing a disheartening depletion

It's not about losing air sovereignty, which is nonsensical in a post - globalized world. Instead, ... Even dairy products have found their way onto French tables, with Lactalis gradually devouring ...

Yili Attends International Investment and Trade Expo 2023 in Qingdao

On June 15, the SCO Industrial and Supply Chains Forum and 2023 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo (hereinafter referred to as the "SCO Expo") kicked off at the Qingdao SCODA Pearl ...
