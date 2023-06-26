- Derry City 1 (ore 20.45) Incontro valevole per la venticinquesima giornata della Premier Division iralndese. Loviene dal pareggio esterno per 2 - 2 contro il ......30 Zamalek - Pharco 20:30 IRLANDA PREMIER DIVISION Bohemians -20:45 Derry City - Cork City 20:45 Drogheda - Dundalk 20:45 St. Patricks - Shelbourne 20:45 UC Dublin - Sligo20:...Qui il distacco della capolistasulle inseguitrice è di 6 punti sul Derry City, di 7 sul St. Patricks e di 8 sul prossimo avversario ovvero il Bohemians. In sudamerica già in corso di ...

Shamrock Rovers-Derry City (lunedì 26 giugno 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Stephen Bradley is hoping that the strength of his squad will make it easier for Shamrock Rovers on all fronts as Europe comes over the horizon.When the teams last met a win for Derry City would have sent them top of the table. As it happened the Hoops won 2-0 in Derry in May and this time around should City get a win it would still leave the ...