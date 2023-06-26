Shamrock Rovers-Derry City (lunedì 26 giugno 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 26 giugno 2023) Dopo aver buttato via un successo pesante negli ultimi 25 minuti del derby contro il Bohemians, la capolista Shamrock Rovers riceve in casa il suo principale avversario nella corsa al titolo ovvero il Derry City. Si anticipa il venticinquesimo turno di Premier League irlandese in virtù degli imminenti impegni nei preliminari delle coppe europee di entrambe le squadre, InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Shamrock Rovers hoping squad depth can see them through crucial periodStephen Bradley is hoping that the strength of his squad will make it easier for Shamrock Rovers on all fronts as Europe comes over the horizon.
League Preview: Shamrock Rovers -v- Derry CityWhen the teams last met a win for Derry City would have sent them top of the table. As it happened the Hoops won 2-0 in Derry in May and this time around should City get a win it would still leave the ...
