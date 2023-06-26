FP Markets Awarded ' Best Trade Execution' and ' Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023

(Di lunedì 26 giugno 2023) SYDNEY, June 26,/PRNewswire/FP, a leading Forex and CFDs, has been crowned '' and '' at the prestigiouson 23 June. The much sought-aftermark the establishment of FPas a primary Forex and CFDsin Asia. Thesemark a strong start tofor FP, having already beenthe 'CFDin Africa' at the FAME...

(NYSE: SAIC ) has beena $1.3 billion single source seven - year contract by the Department ... Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence...... and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high - volume, high - growth. Continua a leggere InMoment Customer Elizabeth KillingerInaugural Customer - Obsessed ...... NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energyand customer choice. Connect with NRG on ...

Paperless & Digital Awards premia il futuro tra machine learning, AI ... Data Manager Online

SYDNEY, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets, a leading Forex and CFDs broker, has been crowned 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent ...New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 33 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.