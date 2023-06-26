FIFA 23 Title Update 14: Patch Notes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One e PC (Di lunedì 26 giugno 2023) EA Sports ha annunciato il Title Update 14 per il simulatore calcistico FIFA 23. La Patch in questione sarà disponibile a partire dal 27 giugno per le piattaforme PC (EA app/Origin/Steam/Epic Games Store ), Playstation 5 (PS5), Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S e Xbox One. Con l’aggiornamento in questione in FIFA 23 sarà disponibile il DLC gratuito dedicato alla Coppa Del Mondo Femminile Australia e Nuova Zelanda 2023. Per maggiori dettagli riguardanti l’espansione vi rimandiamo all’articolo dedicato disponibile sulle nostre pagine. Di seguito riportiamo il fix completo del Title Update 14 divulgato dalla software house canadese tramite i social ufficiali. Generale, Audio e ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
Advertising
FIFA 23 Patch – Title Update 14 : le novità dell’aggiornamento
Fifa 23 - arriva un nuovo aggiornamento : tutte le novità del Title Update 13
FIFA 23 Patch – Title Update 13 : le novità dell’aggiornamento
FIFA 23 Patch – Title Update 12 : le novità dell’aggiornamento
FIFA 23 Patch – Title Update 12 : le novità dell’aggiornamento
FIFA 23 Title Update 12 : Patch Notes PS5 - PS4 - Xbox Series X/S - Xbox One e PC
FIFA 23 Patch - Title Update 14: le novità dell'aggiornamento FUT Universe
Lionel Messi wins 'Best Foreign Player' award of Ligue 1Lionel Messi who has ended his stay in Paris and is set to embark on a new footballing journey to the US has been awarded as the Best Foreign Player in Ligu ...
FIFA 23 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC: How to CompleteFIFA 23 84+ x10 Upgrade SBC was released June 26 during Shapeshifters Team 2. The latest upgrade SBC comes during Shapeshifters and the summer of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. As the days and weeks wind down ...
FIFA TitleSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : FIFA Title