Electreon Wins the First Electric Road Tender in Norway: The Nordic EV Leader Joins Sweden, Germany, Italy and the U.S. with it's First Wireless Electric Road for Electric Vehicles (EVs) (Di lunedì 26 giugno 2023) BEIT YANAI, Israel, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Electreon (TASE: ELWS), announced today that the Transportation Authority of Trøndelag County has selected Electreon's Wireless Electric Road System (ERS) as the sole Tender winner for charging a bus Wirelessly. This Tender was planned specifically to evaluate Wireless charging products for AtB's BRT routes, and the unique geographic and climatic conditions of Trondheim. The project deployment will begin in the summer of 2024. The initial phase will include an Electric Road section, located on a public Road next to AtB ...
