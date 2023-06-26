Sabato 24 giugno ore 21 "Twist à Bamako" (129') di Robert Guédiguian / Francia // Senegal / ...27 giugno ore 21.30 Corti in comcorso "Timoun aw" (28') di Nelson Foix / Francia // 2020 ...... New World TV Burundi: New World TV Cambogia: UEFA.tv Camerun: New World TV: CBS Isole ... beIN Sports France , M6 Gabon: New World TV Grenada: UEFA.tv: beIN Sports France , M6 Guam: ...... Supersport Cambogia : CTN Cambodia Camerun : New World TV , Supersport: DAZNCapi ... New World TV , Supersport Gambia : Supersport Ghana : Supersport Grenada : Verticast Media...

Canada-Guadalupa (CONCACAF Gold Cup, 28-06-2023 ore 01:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Co-host Canada look to get off to a strong start when they take on Guadeloupe on Tuesday in their Group D opener of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.Two adults who drowned while saving three children in the Guadalupe River near Seguin were posthumously awarded the Carnegie Medal for their efforts in the June 2021 incident.