WWE | Payback promette bene | ecco il poster ufficiale

WWE Payback

WWE: Payback promette bene, ecco il poster ufficiale (Di domenica 25 giugno 2023) I fan di Pittsburgh sono in fibrillazione per Payback, soprattutto dopo l’uscita del poster ufficiale dell’evento. L’evento, che si terrà sabato 2 settembre alla PPG Paints Arena di Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, si preannuncia infatti elettrizzante, e nonostante il programma è sempre soggetto a modifiche, il poster dà ai fan un’idea di chi vedranno allo show. WWE Payback is coming to Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 2! This is the first premium live event in Pittsburgh in 5 years so you don’t want to miss this! Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/uTL5zNe8mW— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 25, 2023 Corey Graves ha condiviso la locandina su Twitter, insieme alla notizia che i biglietti per Payback saranno disponibili per l’acquisto a partire da martedì ...
