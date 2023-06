AEW: Adam Cole costretto allo stop a causa di una malattia. Niente match per lui a Forbidden Door. Zona Wrestling

Adam Cole has been removed from the lineup for tonight's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Tony Khan announced on Sunday that Cole is off the card due to illness and his match vs. Tom Lawlor has ...Adam Cole has been withdrawn from AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2 due to illness. The popular performer currently Iinvolved in an AEW world title feud with MJF had been scheduled to face Tom Lawlor, but ...