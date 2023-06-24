Proscenic P12 RecensioneScandalo dei crimini domestici in Francia: Drogata per dieci anni, ...Maria Sofia Federico alla Rocco Siffredi Academy: Il padre stringe un ...Capo di Wagner Prigozhin indagato per invito alla ribellione armata ...Borse di tendenza: quali comprareIl più grande aggiornamento di Dune: Spice Wars è quiIIDEA annuncia le nomination degli Italian Video Game Awards 2023Mario Kart Tour arriva a RomaAEW: FIGHT FOREVER PRESENTA LA MODALITÀ CASINO BATTLE ROYALE GIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 10 ESPERIENZE IMPERDIBILI DEL FESTIVAL DEL ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Blair Davenport attacca Cora Jade… durante una sessione social!

WWE Blair

WWE: Blair Davenport attacca Cora Jade… durante una sessione social! (Di sabato 24 giugno 2023) Continua ad intensificarsi la rivalità tra Blair Davenport e Roxanne Perez. Ed un altro attacco nei confronti dell’ex NXT Women’s Champion è arrivato… durante una la registrazione di #UpNXT, su Snapchat. La sessione, terminata anzi tempo, è stata interrotta proprio dalla Davenport, che l’ha attaccata mentre Roxanne Perez stava rispondendo alle domande dei fan. Le due sono dunque arrivate alle mani, con l’inglese che ha avuto la meglio sull’ex ROH, che non ha avuto possibilità di replica. Staremo a vedere come si evolverà la questione ma un match, tra le due, è sempre più probabile nell’immediato futuro.
Blair Davenport Attacks Roxanne Perez During WWE UpNXT Filming

The ongoing "WWE NXT" rivalry between Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport continues to intensify. Earlier this week, WWE released a video of Perez answering fan mail as part of the #UpNXT Snapchat ...

10 Amazing Heel Turns That WWE Immediately Ruined

