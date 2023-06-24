WWE: Blair Davenport attacca Cora Jade… durante una sessione social! (Di sabato 24 giugno 2023) Continua ad intensificarsi la rivalità tra Blair Davenport e Roxanne Perez. Ed un altro attacco nei confronti dell’ex NXT Women’s Champion è arrivato… durante una la registrazione di #UpNXT, su Snapchat. La sessione, terminata anzi tempo, è stata interrotta proprio dalla Davenport, che l’ha attaccata mentre Roxanne Perez stava rispondendo alle domande dei fan. Le due sono dunque arrivate alle mani, con l’inglese che ha avuto la meglio sull’ex ROH, che non ha avuto possibilità di replica. Staremo a vedere come si evolverà la questione ma un match, tra le due, è sempre più probabile nell’immediato futuro. Leggi su zonawrestling
Blair Davenport Attacks Roxanne Perez During WWE UpNXT FilmingThe ongoing "WWE NXT" rivalry between Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport continues to intensify. Earlier this week, WWE released a video of Perez answering fan mail as part of the #UpNXT Snapchat ...
