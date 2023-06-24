Shamrock Rovers-Derry City (lunedì 26 giugno 2023 ore 21:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 24 giugno 2023) Dopo aver buttato via un successo pesante negli ultimi 25 minuti del derby contro il Bohemians, la capolista Shamrock Rovers riceve in casa il suo principale avversario nella corsa al titolo ovvero il Derry City. Si anticipa il venticinquesimo turno di Premier League irlandese in virtù degli imminenti impegni nei preliminari delle coppe europee di entrambe le squadre, InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Bohemian Dublin-Shamrock Rovers (venerdì 23 giugno 2023 ore 20 : 45) : formazioni ufficiali - quote - pronostici
Risultati calcio live, venerdì 23 giugno 2023 - Calciomagazine...30 Zamalek - Pharco 20:30 IRLANDA PREMIER DIVISION Bohemians - Shamrock Rovers 20:45 Derry City - Cork City 20:45 Drogheda - Dundalk 20:45 St. Patricks - Shelbourne 20:45 UC Dublin - Sligo Rovers 20:...
Le partite di oggi, venerdì 23 giugno 2023 - CalciomagazineQui il distacco della capolista Shamrock Rovers sulle inseguitrice è di 6 punti sul Derry City, di 7 sul St. Patricks e di 8 sul prossimo avversario ovvero il Bohemians. In sudamerica già in corso di ...
Pronostici calcio di oggi, consigli del 23 giugno 2023 - CalciomagazineBohemians - Shamrock Rovers 2 (ore 20.45) Gara valida per la ventunesima giornata della Premier Division Irlandese. Il Bohemians viene dal pareggio esterno a reti bianche contro il Derry City ed é ...
Cliftonville Ladies lead the charge as Northern Ireland sides stay in the mix for All-Island CupThe Glens top their group on goal difference and must at least equal Wexford Youth’s result against Peamount when they face Shamrock Rovers next Sunday. If Crusaders Strikers are to reach the ...
Bohemian FC 2-2 Shamrock Rovers | Interviews with Stephen Bradley, Markus Poom & Declan DevineAisling O'Reilly was in Dalymount Park to get interviews with a host of League of Ireland managers and players after Bohemians FC and Shamrock Rovers played out a two all draw underneath the Friday ...
