NXT Level Up 23.06.2023 (Di sabato 24 giugno 2023) Buongiorno e buon weekend! Oggi torna Level Up, con una gradita presenza dal roster principale di NXT. Ecco i risultati. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo batte Kale Dixon Luca Crusifino sconfigge Tavion Heights grazie all’aiuto delle corde, decisive durante lo schienamento vincente Jacy Jayne batte Ivy Nile, interrompendo la streak vincente a Level Up di Ivy. Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
NXT Level Up Risultati 23-06-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE NXT Level Up Results (6/23): Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile, Luca Crusifino In Action, MoreWWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on June 23. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on June 20. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below ...
WWE Rumors on Ronda Rousey, LA Knight, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, Carlito ReturnsBleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. WWE Reportedly Considering NXT Appearance for Rousey WWE has reportedly ...
NXT LevelSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NXT Level