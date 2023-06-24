Proscenic P12 RecensioneScandalo dei crimini domestici in Francia: Drogata per dieci anni, ...Maria Sofia Federico alla Rocco Siffredi Academy: Il padre stringe un ...Capo di Wagner Prigozhin indagato per invito alla ribellione armata ...Borse di tendenza: quali comprareIl più grande aggiornamento di Dune: Spice Wars è quiIIDEA annuncia le nomination degli Italian Video Game Awards 2023Mario Kart Tour arriva a RomaAEW: FIGHT FOREVER PRESENTA LA MODALITÀ CASINO BATTLE ROYALE GIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 10 ESPERIENZE IMPERDIBILI DEL FESTIVAL DEL ...Ultime Blog

I forgot it! | imprevisto in conferenza stampa | siparietto tra Meloni e la traduttrice

forgot it

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©

zazoom
Commenta
"I forgot it!", imprevisto in conferenza stampa: siparietto tra Meloni e la traduttrice (Di sabato 24 giugno 2023) "Sorry, I forgot it!". siparietto in conferenza stampa per Giorgia Meloni che è in Austria per partecipare all'Europa Forum Wachau. A margine il bilaterale con il cancelliere austriaco Karl Nehammer, durante le dichiarazioni congiunte, la premier risponde a una domanda in italiano ma viene interrotta per lasciar spazio alla traduttrice. Un siparietto che diverte la presidente del Consiglio.
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

Martedì la visita del Gruppo di ricerca LabRIEF alla storica Scuola Gabelli di Belluno

Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e - mailed to you. 13.9 C Belluno sabato, Giugno 24, 2023 Sign in / Join Facebook Twitter Home ...

Non abbiamo un Pianeta B. Concluso il service del Rotary Club Belluno 'AmbientiAMOci'

Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e - mailed to you. 13.9 C Belluno sabato, Giugno 24, 2023 Sign in / Join Facebook Twitter Home ...

La Commissione pari opportunità dice no all'adesione al Pride del 15 luglio. Il rammarico della presidente Cassol

Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e - mailed to you. 13.9 C Belluno sabato, Giugno 24, 2023 Sign in / Join Facebook Twitter Home ...

Giorgia Meloni, imprevisto in Austria: "I forgot it!", siparietto con la traduttrice  Il Tempo

Fatboy Slim star Norman Cook calls out BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball for forgetting they were married

Norman Cook of Fatboy Slim fame has called out BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball after she seemingly forgot they were married. Dialling in from Glastonbury Festival, where he is performing this weekend, ...

Letters, June 24, 2023: 'Price-fixing fiasco food for thought'

Is this system of price fixing also to pad for profit Gee-whiz, I forgot again. It is all about guaranteeing supply, even if it means dumping surplus milk. LARRY SAMCOE (No system is perfect, but ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : forgot it
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : forgot it! forgot imprevisto conferenza stampa siparietto