Break Pro | Info & Card finale “Ep 3 | Cheers for Sweet Revenge”

Break Pro

Break Pro: Info & Card finale “Ep. 3: Cheers for Sweet Revenge” (Di sabato 24 giugno 2023) Le Info e la Card finale di “Ep. 3: Cheers for Sweet Revenge”, in programma Domenica 25 Giugno al Largo Venue di Roma: Break Pro Wrestling “Ep. 3: Cheers for Sweet Revenge”Domenica 25 Giugno – RomaLargo Venue – – Via Biordio Michelotti 2 Inizio Ore 15.30 – Biglietti Online QUI Break Pro Undisputed TitleKarim Brigante (c) Vs Paul Robinson Last Man Standing MatchFlavio Augusto Vs Ivan Blake Fatal 4 Way MatchMarcus Valentine Vs Herco Wisky Vs Jordan Saeed Vs Michelangelo Break Pro Wrestling Tag LeagueSunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo &; TK Cooper) Vs Sebastian De Witt &; Francis Corporente Intergender MatchFlowey Queen ...
Preview Break Pro Wrestling con intervista a David Francisco  Generation Sport

Andrea Ballarin ospite nel Culture per la preview dello show Break

Il proprietario della Break Pro Wrestling si unisce ai microfoni del PWC per fornirci aggiornamenti sulla card del prossimo show della sua compagnia.

