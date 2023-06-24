Scandalo dei crimini domestici in Francia: Drogata per dieci anni, ...Maria Sofia Federico alla Rocco Siffredi Academy: Il padre stringe un ...Capo di Wagner Prigozhin indagato per invito alla ribellione armata ...Borse di tendenza: quali comprareIl più grande aggiornamento di Dune: Spice Wars è quiIIDEA annuncia le nomination degli Italian Video Game Awards 2023Mario Kart Tour arriva a RomaAEW: FIGHT FOREVER PRESENTA LA MODALITÀ CASINO BATTLE ROYALE GIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 10 ESPERIENZE IMPERDIBILI DEL FESTIVAL DEL ...Everdream Valley è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2023 – Preview

AEWxNJPW Forbidden

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2023 – Preview (Di sabato 24 giugno 2023) Buongiorno a tutti amici appassionati di Wrestling e benvenuti ad una nuova Preview qui sulle pagine del nostro sito. Quest’oggi ci concentreremo su Forbidden Door 2023, il prossimo pay per view targato All Elite Wrestling e New Japan Pro Wrestling che si terrà nella splendida cornice della Scotiabank Arena di Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Da parte di Paolo Ascolese, buona lettura a tutti. ONE ON ONE MATCH Adam Cole vs Tom Lawlor Adam Cole è tra i nomi più caldi del roster AEW e tenerlo fuori dalla card di Forbidden Door sarebbe stato un peccato. L’unica ragione dell’aggiunta di questo match è stata semplicemente quella di dare il gettone in PPV all’ex NXT Champion. Il risultato del match non è minimamente in discussione, la vittoria andrà a Cole. Winner: Adam Cole. i ONE ON ONE ...
