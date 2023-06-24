AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2023 – Preview (Di sabato 24 giugno 2023) Buongiorno a tutti amici appassionati di Wrestling e benvenuti ad una nuova Preview qui sulle pagine del nostro sito. Quest’oggi ci concentreremo su Forbidden Door 2023, il prossimo pay per view targato All Elite Wrestling e New Japan Pro Wrestling che si terrà nella splendida cornice della Scotiabank Arena di Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Da parte di Paolo Ascolese, buona lettura a tutti. ONE ON ONE MATCH Adam Cole vs Tom Lawlor Adam Cole è tra i nomi più caldi del roster AEW e tenerlo fuori dalla card di Forbidden Door sarebbe stato un peccato. L’unica ragione dell’aggiunta di questo match è stata semplicemente quella di dare il gettone in PPV all’ex NXT Champion. Il risultato del match non è minimamente in discussione, la vittoria andrà a Cole. Winner: Adam Cole. i ONE ON ONE ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Card aggiornata di AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door Tuttowrestling
Current Betting Odds For Sunday's AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door PPVAll Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling present the second-annual AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view this Sunday from Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the at the Scotiabank Arena. Five matches ...
Latest AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Match Card and PredictionsAEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling's Forbidden Door show has become one of the most anticipated events each year, and the 2023 edition is no exception.
AEWxNJPW ForbiddenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEWxNJPW Forbidden