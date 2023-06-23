Everdream Valley è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchWorld of Warcraft Wrath Classic: Call of the Crusade disponibileSteam NEXT Fest - nuovi giochi DLSSTwitch - arriva Hype ChatGTA Online - Bravado Buffalo EVX disponibile The Sims 4 - pacchetto espansione Vita nel RanchEuropei Under 21: Italia esordisce contro la Francia - Tutto quello ...Grave incidente lungo l'Autostrada del Sole: una vittima e tre feriti ...A Livorno avvistato in mare uno squalo di tre metri: un incontro ...SONIC COMPIE GLI ANNI PER FESTEGGIARLO, ARRIVA UNO SPECIALE DESSERTUltime Blog

Venture Global and SEFE Announce 20-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement

Venture Global

Venture Global and SEFE Announce 20-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) - ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Today, Venture Global LNG and SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) Announced the execution of a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA). Under the Agreement, SEFE's subsidiary, WINGAS GmbH, will Purchase 2.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from CP2 LNG, Venture Global's third project, for 20 years. "Venture Global is thrilled to begin a strategic partnership with SEFE, making our company the largest long-term LNG supplier to Germany," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. ...
