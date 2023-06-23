Venture Global and SEFE Announce 20-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) - ARLINGTON, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, Venture Global LNG and SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) Announced the execution of a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA). Under the Agreement, SEFE's subsidiary, WINGAS GmbH, will Purchase 2.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from CP2 LNG, Venture Global's third project, for 20 years. "Venture Global is thrilled to begin a strategic partnership with SEFE, making our company the largest long-term LNG supplier to Germany," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, Venture Global LNG and SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE) Announced the execution of a long-term Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA). Under the Agreement, SEFE's subsidiary, WINGAS GmbH, will Purchase 2.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from CP2 LNG, Venture Global's third project, for 20 years. "Venture Global is thrilled to begin a strategic partnership with SEFE, making our company the largest long-term LNG supplier to Germany," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
DAHON Unleashes Latest Electric Vehicle Range At EurobikeDAHON Blockbuster Line - up on Booth and Test Track DAHON rolls out its global line of non - ... With its recent venture into new markets to bolster the e - mobility era, DAHON will continue to build on ...
Chip, ecco la joint venture tra Stellantis e FoxconnLa joint venture è il risultato di un memorandum d'intesa del dicembre 2021 tra Stellantis e ... Infineon e le americane Wolfspeed e Global Foundries tra i principali chipmakers per vendite a livello ...
Accenture and Microsoft Expand Collaboration to Help Organizations Accelerate Responsible Adoption of Generative AITogether with their joint venture Avanade, the companies are co - developing new AI - powered ... Microsoft and Accenture are also collaborating with global travel technology company, Amadeus, which is ...
***Edison: avvia arbitrato contro americana Venture Global sul gas ... Il Sole 24 ORE
Chip, ecco la joint venture tra Stellantis e FoxconnStellantis N.V. e Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) hanno annunciato la creazione di SiliconAuto, una joint venture al 50% tra le due aziende dedicata alla progettazione e alla vendita di una famigli ...
Nasce SiliconAuto, la Joint Venture tra Stellantis e FoxconnNasce Silicon Auto, la Joint Venture tra il gruppo Stellantis e Foxconn per la progettazione e di semiconduttori per l'industria automobilistica ...
Venture GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Venture Global