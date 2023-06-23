Everdream Valley è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchWorld of Warcraft Wrath Classic: Call of the Crusade disponibileSteam NEXT Fest - nuovi giochi DLSSTwitch - arriva Hype ChatGTA Online - Bravado Buffalo EVX disponibile The Sims 4 - pacchetto espansione Vita nel RanchEuropei Under 21: Italia esordisce contro la Francia - Tutto quello ...Grave incidente lungo l'Autostrada del Sole: una vittima e tre feriti ...A Livorno avvistato in mare uno squalo di tre metri: un incontro ...SONIC COMPIE GLI ANNI PER FESTEGGIARLO, ARRIVA UNO SPECIALE DESSERTUltime Blog

Vention Opens its Cloud Platform to Python Programmers

Vention Opens

Vention Opens its Cloud Platform to Python Programmers (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) MONTREAL, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Vention, the company behind the Cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), is proud to unveil its latest automation technology breakthrough with the enhanced code-free and Python programming environment within MachineLogic. This continuum of programming options offered within MachineLogic, from code-free automation for emerging automation practitioners to Python programming for automation experts, empowers all Programmers to automate through a streamlined process. Our enhanced code-free programming environment lowers the barrier to automation through improved navigability and editing of your application. Our native Python integration allows Programmers to automate their systems within the integrated MAP ...
