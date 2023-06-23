Vention Opens its Cloud Platform to Python Programmers (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) MONTREAL, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Vention, the company behind the Cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), is proud to unveil its latest automation technology breakthrough with the enhanced code-free and Python programming environment within MachineLogic. This continuum of programming options offered within MachineLogic, from code-free automation for emerging automation practitioners to Python programming for automation experts, empowers all Programmers to automate through a streamlined process. Our enhanced code-free programming environment lowers the barrier to automation through improved navigability and editing of your application. Our native Python integration allows Programmers to automate their systems within the integrated MAP ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
