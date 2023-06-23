Everdream Valley è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchWorld of Warcraft Wrath Classic: Call of the Crusade disponibileSteam NEXT Fest - nuovi giochi DLSSTwitch - arriva Hype ChatGTA Online - Bravado Buffalo EVX disponibile The Sims 4 - pacchetto espansione Vita nel RanchEuropei Under 21: Italia esordisce contro la Francia - Tutto quello ...Grave incidente lungo l'Autostrada del Sole: una vittima e tre feriti ...A Livorno avvistato in mare uno squalo di tre metri: un incontro ...SONIC COMPIE GLI ANNI PER FESTEGGIARLO, ARRIVA UNO SPECIALE DESSERTUltime Blog

The Witcher | l’ultimo emozionante addio di Henry Cavill alla serie tv Netflix

The Witcher

The Witcher: l’ultimo emozionante addio di Henry Cavill alla serie tv Netflix (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) Ormai lo sappiamo tutti, la terza stagione di The Witcher è l’ultima in cui Henry Cavill interpreterà Geralt di Rivia. Il motivo dell’abbandono di Cavill non è ancora stato rivelato. Secondo alcune speculazioni, il motivo sarebbe da ricercare nel tentativo di Cavill di riconquistare il ruolo di Superman. Nel frattempo, alcune voci hanno suggerito che si tratta del risultato di una crescente tensione tra Cavill e gli showrunner dell’adattamento sulla direzione della serie TV e su quanto si stesse allontanando dal materiale di partenza. Comunque sia, Cavill lascia definitivamente e durante il Netflix Tudum ha avuto l’opportunità di salutare i fan e le sue co-star. The Witcher: Henry ...
