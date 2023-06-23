Everdream Valley è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchWorld of Warcraft Wrath Classic: Call of the Crusade disponibileSteam NEXT Fest - nuovi giochi DLSSTwitch - arriva Hype ChatGTA Online - Bravado Buffalo EVX disponibile The Sims 4 - pacchetto espansione Vita nel RanchEuropei Under 21: Italia esordisce contro la Francia - Tutto quello ...Grave incidente lungo l'Autostrada del Sole: una vittima e tre feriti ...A Livorno avvistato in mare uno squalo di tre metri: un incontro ...SONIC COMPIE GLI ANNI PER FESTEGGIARLO, ARRIVA UNO SPECIALE DESSERTUltime Blog

The Chosen One | il teaser svela l' uscita della serie Netflix tratta dal fumetto di Mark Millar

The Chosen

The Chosen One: il teaser svela l'uscita della serie Netflix tratta dal fumetto di Mark Millar (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) Il teaser trailer di The Chosen One, adattamento della graphic novel di Mark Millar American Jesus, svela l'arrivo della serie su Netflix. Netflix ha svelato il primo teaser trailer di The Chosen One, serie basata sul fumetto di Mark Millar e Peter Gross American Jesus che sarà disponibile in streaming a partire dal 16 agosto. Millar ha anche confermato che la prima stagione adatterà il primo volume della trilogia, Chosen (Il prescelto), condividendo la sinossi ufficiale: "Un ragazzino scopre che il motivo per cui sua madre è fuggita con lui e ...
The Chosen One – The Netflix adaptation of Mark Millar’s American Jesus gets a teaser

Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout are co-showrunners, with the former also directing. Imagine for a moment… You’re 12 years old and one day you discover that you possess the same powers as Jesus Christ.
