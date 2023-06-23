Everdream Valley è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchWorld of Warcraft Wrath Classic: Call of the Crusade disponibileSteam NEXT Fest - nuovi giochi DLSSTwitch - arriva Hype ChatGTA Online - Bravado Buffalo EVX disponibile The Sims 4 - pacchetto espansione Vita nel RanchEuropei Under 21: Italia esordisce contro la Francia - Tutto quello ...Grave incidente lungo l'Autostrada del Sole: una vittima e tre feriti ...A Livorno avvistato in mare uno squalo di tre metri: un incontro ...SONIC COMPIE GLI ANNI PER FESTEGGIARLO, ARRIVA UNO SPECIALE DESSERTUltime Blog

OMRON Healthcare at ESH 2023 Congress

OMRON Healthcare

OMRON Healthcare at ESH 2023 Congress (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) KYOTO, Japan, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) of Kyoto, Japan, has announced the official sponsorship of the 32nd Scientific Meeting of the European Society of Hypertension (hereinafter referred to as ESH 2023) via OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., OMRON Healthcare's sales and marketing headquarters in Europe. ESH 2023 is underway from June 23 to 26, 2023, at Milano Convention Centre in Italy, and at the event, the Company is introducing its recent initiatives for realizing its "Going for ZERO" vision, zero heart attacks and strokes, both in a booth exhibition and at a satellite symposium. Logo: ...
