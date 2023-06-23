OMRON Healthcare at ESH 2023 Congress (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) KYOTO, Japan, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) of Kyoto, Japan, has announced the official sponsorship of the 32nd Scientific Meeting of the European Society of Hypertension (hereinafter referred to as ESH 2023) via OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., OMRON Healthcare's sales and marketing headquarters in Europe. ESH 2023 is underway from June 23 to 26, 2023, at Milano Convention Centre in Italy, and at the event, the Company is introducing its recent initiatives for realizing its "Going for ZERO" vision, zero heart attacks and strokes, both in a booth exhibition and at a satellite symposium. Logo: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) of Kyoto, Japan, has announced the official sponsorship of the 32nd Scientific Meeting of the European Society of Hypertension (hereinafter referred to as ESH 2023) via OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., OMRON Healthcare's sales and marketing headquarters in Europe. ESH 2023 is underway from June 23 to 26, 2023, at Milano Convention Centre in Italy, and at the event, the Company is introducing its recent initiatives for realizing its "Going for ZERO" vision, zero heart attacks and strokes, both in a booth exhibition and at a satellite symposium. Logo: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
OMRON Healthcare Celebrates 50 Years of Blood Pressure Monitor HistoryKYOTO, Japan, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) based in Muko City, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th anniversary in blood pressure monitor ...
OMRON Healthcare Celebrates 50 Years of Blood Pressure Monitor HistoryKYOTO, Japan, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) based in Muko City, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th anniversary in blood pressure monitor ...
Omron Healthcare, uno smartwatch che misura la pressione arteriosa macitynet.it
The 6 Best Blood Pressure Monitors of 2023, Expert Tested and SuggestedThe Omron brand is our experts' favorite, who singled out the manufacturer for reliable and easy-to-use devices. It only stores 14 readings total and doesn’t differentiate between users. Monitoring ...
Nanosensors Market to Reach USD 1.77 Billion, at a 9.18% CAGR By 2030 - Market Research Future (MRFR)Nanosensors find applications across diverse industries, including healthcare, aerospace ... The affluent companies in the Nano sensors industry include OMRON Corporation Analog devises Inc ...
OMRON HealthcareSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OMRON Healthcare