OMRON Healthcare at ESH 2023 Congress

(Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) KYOTO, Japan, June 23,/PRNewswire/Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) of Kyoto, Japan, has announced the official sponsorship of the 32nd Scientific Meeting of the European Society of Hypertension (hereinafter referred to as ESH) viaEurope B.V.,'s sales and marketing headquarters in Europe. ESHis underway from June 23 to 26,, at Milano Convention Centre in Italy, and at the event, the Company is introducing its recent initiatives for realizing its "Going for ZERO" vision, zero heart attacks and strokes, both in a booth exhibition and at a satellite symposium. Logo: ...

KYOTO, Japan, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) based in Muko City, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th anniversary in blood pressure monitor ...KYOTO, Japan, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - -Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the Company) based in Muko City, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan, is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th anniversary in blood pressure monitor ...

Omron Healthcare, uno smartwatch che misura la pressione arteriosa macitynet.it

The Omron brand is our experts' favorite, who singled out the manufacturer for reliable and easy-to-use devices. It only stores 14 readings total and doesn’t differentiate between users. Monitoring ...Nanosensors find applications across diverse industries, including healthcare, aerospace ... The affluent companies in the Nano sensors industry include OMRON Corporation Analog devises Inc ...