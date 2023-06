Moldova Digital Summit 2023 | Moldova Emerges as the Premier Tech Hub in Central and Eastern Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) - CHISINAU,, June 23,/PRNewswire/is a regional leader inization, and currently 40% of public services intended for the general population, especially for entrepreneurs, are available online. Looking to maintain theization trend, the Government of's aim is to double the number of public services intended for citizens in the next year. The most important pillar forto become a trueand innovation hub inandis creating a complex platform providing access to importantnological resources, expertise, know-how, as well as ...