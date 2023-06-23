MINDSHARE NAMED CANNES LIONS MEDIA NETWORK OF THE YEAR 2023 (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) - CANNES, France, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MINDSHARE, the MEDIA services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, has been NAMED MEDIA NETWORK of the YEAR at the 2023 CANNES LIONS International Festival of Creativity. The agency, picking up the award for the second time in four YEARs after winning in 2019, was chosen by a cross-industry panel of international judges for campaigns run in the US, India, the UK and Australia. The Grand Prix in MEDIA was awarded to #TurnYourBack – a campaign created by Ogilvy and DAVID, with MEDIA from MINDSHARE, for Dove: The Bold Glamour filter presents an "ideal" of beauty, and it looks very ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
