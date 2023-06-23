Europei Under 21: Italia esordisce contro la Francia - Tutto quello ...Grave incidente lungo l'Autostrada del Sole: una vittima e tre feriti ...A Livorno avvistato in mare uno squalo di tre metri: un incontro ...SONIC COMPIE GLI ANNI PER FESTEGGIARLO, ARRIVA UNO SPECIALE DESSERTConan Exiles - Age of War è qui!The Witcher: Old World Board Game Now Available in Retail!GFN Thursday: 10 nuovi giochi in arrivoScatti perfetti da cellulare? I consigli di CertidealANNUNCIATO TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARKNASCE LA NACON ACADEMY CREWUltime Blog

Flutterwave Announces a Five-Year Strategic Technology Agreement with Microsoft (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) -  Flutterwave to further power global digital payments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Flutterwave a leading African payments Technology company today announced it is working with Microsoft to build its next generation platform on Microsoft Azure, powering payments infrastructure across the African continent and beyond. This Agreement reflects com Flutterwave's commitment to give businesses and individuals access to global-grade services across all of Africa and drive digital transformation around the world. with Flutterwave and Microsoft's plans to power payments to-and-from Africa, this collaboration is an incredible opportunity to ...
Flutterwave to further power global digital payments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave a leading African payments technology company today ...
