Flutterwave Announces a Five-Year Strategic Technology Agreement with Microsoft (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) - Flutterwave to further power global digital payments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Flutterwave a leading African payments Technology company today announced it is working with Microsoft to build its next generation platform on Microsoft Azure, powering payments infrastructure across the African continent and beyond. This Agreement reflects com Flutterwave's commitment to give businesses and individuals access to global-grade services across all of Africa and drive digital transformation around the world. with Flutterwave and Microsoft's plans to power payments to-and-from Africa, this collaboration is an incredible opportunity to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Flutterwave Announces a Five-Year Strategic Technology Agreement with MicrosoftFlutterwave to further power global digital payments on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave a leading African payments technology company today ...
