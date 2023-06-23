Flutterwave Announces a Five-Year Strategic Technology Agreement with Microsoft

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) -to further power global digital payments on theAzure cloud platform. LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/a leading African paymentscompany today announced it is workingto build its next generation platform onAzure, powering payments infrastructure across the African continent and beyond. Thisreflects com's commitment to give businesses and individuals access to global-grade services across all of Africa and drive digital transformation around the world.and's plans to power payments to-and-from Africa, this collaboration is an incredible opportunity to ...