Bohemian Dublin-Shamrock Rovers (venerdì 23 giugno 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 23 giugno 2023) Ventunesimo turno di Premier League irlandese che vede nel suo clou il derby di Dublino tra il Bohemian Dublin e la capolista Shamrock Rovers.  I Bohs sono al momento quarti in classifica e vedono da anni i rivali dominare il torneo. Il titolo manca da 14 anni ai rossoneri, e l’ultimo trofeo (la Leinster Cup) è datata 2016. In campionato il cammino al momento vede una sola InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Bohemians fan-turned-player Adam McDonnell on Shamrock Rovers rivalry

Adam McDonnell is no stranger to the big Dublin derby, having attended plenty as a fan of Bohemians. Get the latest football news in your inbox for FREE by signing up to our email bulletin We have ...

League Preview: Bohemians -v- Shamrock Rovers

Declan Devine’s Bohemians will be looking to claim their first win over Shamrock Rovers this season when they face the Hoops at Dalymount Park (kick-off is at 7.45pm).
