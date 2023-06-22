Romelu Lukaku è in attesa di conoscere il suo futuro. L'attaccante belga, rientrato aldopo l'annata in prestito all' Inter , era finito nel mirino di alcuni club arabi ma ... Sebastien, ...Commenta per primo Sebastien, avvocato di Romelu Lukaku , ha parlato del futuro del proprio assistito a Fabrizio Romano : ... La posizione delI club interessati devono presentare un'......perché a breve ci sarà un incontro con ilper trattare la permanenza in nerazzurro del belga. A proposito del quale va raccontato un retroscena: un intermediario - non il suo avvocato, ...

Ledure: “Il Chelsea vuole offerte serie per Lukaku, ora tocca all’Inter” Pianeta Milan

Romelu Lukaku's agent Sebastien Ledure denies the Belgian striker is in talks with Milan: 'Inter have the ball in their court.' ...Sebastian Ledure avverte i nerazzurri: "Il Chelsea vuole un'offerta seria, ora la prossima mossa tocca ai dirigenti interisti" ...