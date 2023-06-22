Ledure: “Il Chelsea vuole offerte serie per Lukaku, ora tocca all’Inter” (Di giovedì 22 giugno 2023) Intervistato da Fabrizio Romano, Sebastian Ledure, avvocato di Romelu Lukaku, ha parlato del futuro dell'attaccante belgaLeggi su pianetamilan
Inter, l'agente di Lukaku: "Nessun contatto con il Milan. Vuole restare in Europa"Romelu Lukaku è in attesa di conoscere il suo futuro. L'attaccante belga, rientrato al Chelsea dopo l'annata in prestito all' Inter , era finito nel mirino di alcuni club arabi ma ... Sebastien Ledure , ...
Lukaku, l'avvocato: 'L'Inter ha la palla nel suo campo, la verità sul Milan'Commenta per primo Sebastien Ledure , avvocato di Romelu Lukaku , ha parlato del futuro del proprio assistito a Fabrizio Romano : ... La posizione del Chelsea I club interessati devono presentare un'...
Inzaghi, il piano scudetto: ok a Lukaku, Frattesi e Koulibaly...perché a breve ci sarà un incontro con il Chelsea per trattare la permanenza in nerazzurro del belga. A proposito del quale va raccontato un retroscena: un intermediario - non il suo avvocato Ledure, ...
Lukaku’s lawyer denies Milan talks: ‘Inter have the ball in their court’Romelu Lukaku's agent Sebastien Ledure denies the Belgian striker is in talks with Milan: 'Inter have the ball in their court.' ...
L'avvocato di Lukaku: "Non parliamo col Milan, ora tocca all'Inter"Sebastian Ledure avverte i nerazzurri: "Il Chelsea vuole un'offerta seria, ora la prossima mossa tocca ai dirigenti interisti" ...
