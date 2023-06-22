Forbidden Door 2023 | analisi e pronostici | ecco il commento di All About Elite!

Card aggiornata di AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door Tuttowrestling

Want to check out AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door this weekend but aren’t fortunate enough to be able to attend in person in Toronto and don’t want to splash out for the $50 on PPV AEW and Joe Hand ...The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion issued an open challenge for his title ahead of Forbidden Door this Sunday in Toronto. It’s fair to say he expected … well, someone other than Perry to answer it.