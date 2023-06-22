Forbidden Door 2023: analisi e pronostici, ecco il commento di All About Elite! (Di giovedì 22 giugno 2023) Si è parlato tanto di Forbidden Door 2023: da una parte è doverosa la critica per una considerazione forse troppo bassa da parte della AEW che non ha dato la giusta importanza all’evento trattandolo con troppa sufficienza, dall’altra tutti siamo consapevoli che assisteremo ad un ottimo evento che verrà coronato dai tanto attesi dream match tra Kenny Omega e Will Ospreay e Kazuchika Okada e Bryan Danielson. La puntata di All About Elite Massimo Del Prete e Paolo Ascolese (Zona Wrestling) ed i loro ospiti hanno analizzando la card del pay per view in occasione dell’ultimo episodio di All About Elite. Non sono mancate considerazioni, approfondimenti ed ovviamente i pronostici. Vi ricordiamo che All About Elite va in onda ogni giovedì alle ore 18.30 su Open ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Forbidden Door is back in select movie theaters this weekendWant to check out AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door this weekend but aren’t fortunate enough to be able to attend in person in Toronto and don’t want to splash out for the $50 on PPV AEW and Joe Hand ...
Sanada says he doesn't know who Jack Perry is, thinks IWGP belt superior to AEW titleThe IWGP World Heavyweight Champion issued an open challenge for his title ahead of Forbidden Door this Sunday in Toronto. It’s fair to say he expected … well, someone other than Perry to answer it.
