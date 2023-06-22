Cyclomedia | Global Leader in Geospatial Data Technology announces appointments to Executive Team

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 giugno 2023) ZALTBOMMEL, Netherlands, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/inthe addition of two highly experienced industry players to their. Bothbring a wealth of insight and experience at a time whenseeks to scale-up and further penetrate in various industry verticals. Rogier van Wijk, Chief Financial OfficerRogier van Wijk (47) joinsas Chief Financial Officer (CFO), having previously held variousfinance roles during an 18-year career with Philips Electronics and six years with Intertrust Group. Rogier's background is highly internationally focused, having worked ...