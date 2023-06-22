Cyclomedia, Global Leader in Geospatial Data Technology announces appointments to Executive Team (Di giovedì 22 giugno 2023) ZALTBOMMEL, Netherlands, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Cyclomedia, Global Leader in Geospatial Data Technology announces the addition of two highly experienced industry players to their Executive Team. Both appointments bring a wealth of insight and experience at a time when Cyclomedia seeks to scale-up and further penetrate in various industry verticals. Rogier van Wijk, Chief Financial OfficerRogier van Wijk (47) joins Cyclomedia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), having previously held various Global finance roles during an 18-year career with Philips Electronics and six years with Intertrust Group. Rogier's background is highly internationally focused, having worked ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
