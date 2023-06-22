Bohemian Dublin-Shamrock Rovers (venerdì 23 giugno 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 22 giugno 2023) Ventunesimo turno di Premier League irlandese che vede nel suo clou il derby di Dublino tra il Bohemian Dublin e la capolista Shamrock Rovers. I Bohs sono al momento quarti in classifica e vedono da anni i rivali dominare il torneo. Il titolo manca da 14 ani ai rossoneri, e l’ultimo trofeo (la Leinster Cup) è datata 2016. In campionato il cammino al momento vede una sola InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Bohemian Dublin-Shamrock Rovers (venerdì 23 giugno 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
LOI preview: Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers set for another televised battleIt's the third meeting of the season between these age-old rivals, with Shamrock Rovers eyeing a hat-trick of wins against Bohemians who will be looking to get back on track after a couple of ...
Irish comedian reveals ‘weird’ thing people keep saying to him after announcing partner expecting twinsIRISH comedian PJ Gallagher has revealed that people have made “weird” comments after he announced he was expecting twins. The Young Offenders star revealed earlier this year that he ...
Bohemian DublinSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bohemian Dublin