Bohemian Dublin-Shamrock Rovers venerdì 23 giugno 2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Bohemian Dublin-Shamrock Rovers (venerdì 23 giugno 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 22 giugno 2023) Ventunesimo turno di Premier League irlandese che vede nel suo clou il derby di Dublino tra il Bohemian Dublin e la capolista Shamrock Rovers.  I Bohs sono al momento quarti in classifica e vedono da anni i rivali dominare il torneo. Il titolo manca da 14 ani ai rossoneri, e l’ultimo trofeo (la Leinster Cup) è datata 2016. In campionato il cammino al momento vede una sola InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
LOI preview: Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers set for another televised battle

It's the third meeting of the season between these age-old rivals, with Shamrock Rovers eyeing a hat-trick of wins against Bohemians who will be looking to get back on track after a couple of ...

