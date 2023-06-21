È finita tra Federico Nicotera ed ex tronista di Uomini e Donne ...Vanessa Finesso: Operazione al Tumore e la Battaglia Legale per la ...Federica Pellegrini: un 2023 trionfale tra nuoto, avventure e amoreSony e Zoom per portare la videoconferenza sui TV BRAVIA Un’estate da creativi con le tavolette WacomMeetic - aspettative dei single per l’estate 2023 Goat Simulator 3 - l'aggiornamento losco per l'estate è quiPC MEDION e PC gaming Erazer da EuronicsUn’estate piena di colore con i gadget tech di CellyIl ricondizionato è anche su QVC.itUltime Blog

WORLD' S LEADING CULINARY TOURISM ORGANIZATION LAUNCHES GLOBAL CULINARY ATTACHE NETWORK

WORLD'S LEADING CULINARY TOURISM ORGANIZATION LAUNCHES GLOBAL CULINARY ATTACHE NETWORK (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) - LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Today the WORLD Food Travel Association (WFTA) announced the launch of its CULINARY Attaché NETWORK, which seeks to spread awareness about the importance of preserving and promoting local CULINARY cultures to communities all around the WORLD. The program was loosely inspired by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution, which sought to spread awareness about healthy eating to communities all around the WORLD.  "The CULINARY Attaché NETWORK is designed to help make a positive impact on local economies and communities by empowering passionate locals to leverage their own local CULINARY cultures," said WFTA Executive Director ...
