Val Cenis Partners with Catalate to Introduce Europe's First Ski Resort Weather Guarantee
In its fifth year of Partnership with Catalate, Val Cenis is the First Resort in Europe to offer a Weather Guarantee for guests purchasing ski lift tickets. Building upon five years of successful collaboration, Val Cenis recently renewed its Partnership with Catalate for another three years. Val Cenis now offers an innovative new feature that allows guests to purchase a Weather Guarantee with their lift tickets. In Partnership with Sensible Weather via Catalate's white-label e-commerce ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Val Cenis Partners with Catalate to Introduce Europe's First Ski Resort Weather GuaranteePALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its fifth year of partnership with Catalate, Val Cenis is the first resort in Europe to offer a ...
