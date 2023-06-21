Hisense - nuova friggitrice ad aria a doppio cestelloNintendo Direct 21.06.2023AEW: Fight Forever | Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch TrailerIntel Labs - AI genera immagini a 360° da un testo NVIDIA DLSS 3 arriva su Unreal Engine 5.2 World of Warcraft Dragonflight: Fratture nel Tempo (10.1.5) arriva ...È finita tra Federico Nicotera ed ex tronista di Uomini e Donne ...Vanessa Finesso: Operazione al Tumore e la Battaglia Legale per la ...Federica Pellegrini: un 2023 trionfale tra nuoto, avventure e amoreSony e Zoom per portare la videoconferenza sui TV BRAVIA Ultime Blog

Val Cenis Partners with Catalate to Introduce Europe' s First Ski Resort Weather Guarantee

Val Cenis

Val Cenis Partners with Catalate to Introduce Europe's First Ski Resort Weather Guarantee (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

In its fifth year of Partnership with Catalate, Val Cenis is the First Resort in Europe to offer a Weather Guarantee for guests purchasing ski lift tickets. Building upon five years of successful collaboration, Val Cenis recently renewed its Partnership with Catalate for another three years. Val Cenis now offers an innovative new feature that allows guests to purchase a Weather Guarantee with their lift tickets. In Partnership with Sensible Weather via Catalate's white-label e-commerce ...
