Hisense - nuova friggitrice ad aria a doppio cestelloNintendo Direct 21.06.2023AEW: Fight Forever | Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch TrailerIntel Labs - AI genera immagini a 360° da un testo NVIDIA DLSS 3 arriva su Unreal Engine 5.2 World of Warcraft Dragonflight: Fratture nel Tempo (10.1.5) arriva ...È finita tra Federico Nicotera ed ex tronista di Uomini e Donne ...Vanessa Finesso: Operazione al Tumore e la Battaglia Legale per la ...Federica Pellegrini: un 2023 trionfale tra nuoto, avventure e amoreSony e Zoom per portare la videoconferenza sui TV BRAVIA Ultime Blog

The Messi Experience | An interactive multimedia experience inspired by Leo Messi' s career will be on Tour around the world

The Messi

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
"The Messi Experience": An interactive multimedia experience inspired by Leo Messi's career will be on Tour around the world (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) MIAMI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The immersive journey, "The Messi experience, A Dream Come True," will debut in early 2024. It will then continue to visit all continents around the world over the next years. It will be produced and co-created by Primo Entertainment, the renowned mass events production company based in the United States, along with Moment Factory, the international multimedia entertainment studio based in Montreal. The Messi experience is an innovative, interactive multimedia experience that takes guests on a unique journey through the life of the legend and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Terry Gilliam: "Non pianifico nulla, è così che creo"

... pronto poi a presentare al pubblico uno dei suoi film più visionari e complessi messi in scena, Le ... attraverso I fratelli Grimm, Parnassus , Tideland , fino a The Zero Theorem. Mondi capovolti e ...

Trappist - 1 c, una super - terra nuda

... in questo caso, infatti, la luce rivelata è la somma della luce della stella e del pianeta messi ... Per saperne di più: Leggi su Nature l'articolo " No thick carbon dioxide atmosphere on the rocky ...

Il sommergibile scomparso nei pressi del Titanic è controllato con un gamepad

A tal proposito, The Verge ha fatto notare che il sommergibile viene guidato con un semplice ... Chiaramente sono già stati messi in campo tutti i soccorritori del caso, per una corsa contro il tempo ...

Adidas corre a Francoforte, per analisti buone prospettive anche grazie a Messi  Il Sole 24 ORE

"The Messi Experience": An interactive multimedia experience inspired by Leo Messi's career will be on Tour around the world

MIAMI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The immersive journey, 'The Messi Experience, A Dream Come True,' will debut in early 2024. It will then ...

Chi è Arda Guler, il baby fenomeno turco che piace al Milan

Arda Guler del Fenerbahce è ritenuto dagli addetti ai lavori tra i classe 2005 più forti del mondo: paragonato in Turchia a Messi, il Milan può prenderlo pagando soli 17,5 milioni di euro ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Messi
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Messi Messi Experience interactive multimedia experience