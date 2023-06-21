Hisense - nuova friggitrice ad aria a doppio cestelloNintendo Direct 21.06.2023AEW: Fight Forever | Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch TrailerIntel Labs - AI genera immagini a 360° da un testo NVIDIA DLSS 3 arriva su Unreal Engine 5.2 World of Warcraft Dragonflight: Fratture nel Tempo (10.1.5) arriva ...È finita tra Federico Nicotera ed ex tronista di Uomini e Donne ...Vanessa Finesso: Operazione al Tumore e la Battaglia Legale per la ...Federica Pellegrini: un 2023 trionfale tra nuoto, avventure e amoreSony e Zoom per portare la videoconferenza sui TV BRAVIA Ultime Blog

Sacem 2022 results: a record breaking-year despite a contrasted environment (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Sacem, a non-profit organisation, today announced record-setting results for 2022, confirming its operational performance, the efficiency of its strategy of transformation and the creation of value linked to digital platforms. With the end of the Covid crisis, which saw Sacem's general royalty collections fall by nearly 350 million euros, 2022 was the year concerts and festivals returned, media advertising revenues recovered — particularly audiovisual — and, above all, the online sector continued its strong growth. Online now accounts for more than a third of Sacem's collected revenues for its members and creators and publishers represented through mandates. With this rebound, the amounts allocated to all ...
