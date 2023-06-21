Sacem 2022 results: a record breaking-year despite a contrasted environment (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) PARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Sacem, a non-profit organisation, today announced record-setting results for 2022, confirming its operational performance, the efficiency of its strategy of transformation and the creation of value linked to digital platforms. With the end of the Covid crisis, which saw Sacem's general royalty collections fall by nearly 350 million euros, 2022 was the year concerts and festivals returned, media advertising revenues recovered — particularly audiovisual — and, above all, the online sector continued its strong growth. Online now accounts for more than a third of Sacem's collected revenues for its members and creators and publishers represented through mandates. With this rebound, the amounts allocated to all ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sacem, a non-profit organisation, today announced record-setting results for 2022, confirming its operational performance, the efficiency of its strategy of transformation and the creation of value linked to digital platforms. With the end of the Covid crisis, which saw Sacem's general royalty collections fall by nearly 350 million euros, 2022 was the year concerts and festivals returned, media advertising revenues recovered — particularly audiovisual — and, above all, the online sector continued its strong growth. Online now accounts for more than a third of Sacem's collected revenues for its members and creators and publishers represented through mandates. With this rebound, the amounts allocated to all ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Audizione di Meta alla Camera: 'SIAE ha quadruplicato l'importo' Key4biz.it
Sacem 2022 results: a record breaking-year despite a contrasted environmentPARIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sacem, a non-profit organisation, today announced record-setting results for 2022, confirming its operational ...
Sacem : collecte record à 1,413 milliard d'euros en 2022(AOF) - Avec la fin de la crise Covid, qui avait vu les collectes des droits généraux de la Sacem diminuer de près de 350 millions d'euros, ...
Sacem 2022Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sacem 2022