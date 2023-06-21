OPEC Fund Development Forum concludes with commitments to progress sustainable development (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) VIENNA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The second OPEC Fund development Forum in Vienna concluded with solid outcomes and financing commitments from development partners who came together to promote responses to global challenges such as availability of financing, food security and climate change. OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Alkhalifa said: "In its second year the OPEC Fund development Forum again provided a platform for increased collaboration and decisive action from our partners. We have demonstrated that we are ambitious and that we deliver. We remain firmly committed to addressing pressing global issues and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Envision Powers Central Asia's Largest Wind Development - 1 GW Bash & Dzhankeldy... with financing offered by leading international development financial institutions led by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), DEG, Proparco, the OPEC Fund, the Asian ...
Prospettive sfavorevoli per le azioni statunitensi nonostante l'accordo sul tetto del debito...aumentate a seguito dell'annuncio della riduzione della produzione saudita e dell'accordo dell'OPEC+... In base ai futures sui Fed fund la probabilità che i tassi d'interesse vengano alzati alla riunione ...
I negoziati Onu di Bonn dimostrano quanto sia importante salvare subito le Cop da se stesseAll'ultima riunione Opec+ gli Emirati hanno stretto un accordo per aumentare la produzione di ... Il Green Climate Fund non ancora raggiunto la dotazione promessa per il 2020 (i famosi e famigerati 100 ...
Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy ReboundsVenezuela has had a tough decade, but it finally appears to be bouncing back thanks to a rebound in oil production and economic aide from allies like Russia, China, and Iran.
