MAKING STRONG PROGRESS: FERRERO GROUP ON TRACK TO MEET KEY SUSTAINABILITY TARGETS (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) - LUXEMBOURG, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
