Golf, Travelers Championship 2023: Francesco Molinari al via, Clark per stupire ancora (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) Francesco Molinari prenderà parte al “Travelers Championship”, uno dei tornei del Pga Tour con un montepremi di 20 milioni di dollari, in programma dal 22 al 25 giugno sul percorso del TPC River Highlands, a Cromwell nel Connecticut. Al via otto tra i primi dieci del World Ranking compresi i primi sei: nell’ordine Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland e Xander Schauffele, che difende il titolo. Con loro anche Matt Fitzpatrick (n. 8) e Max Homa (n. 9). Proverà a stupire Wyndham Clark, vincitore a sorpresa dell’US Open, mentre cercano buone indicazioni anche Tony Finau, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood e Justin Thomas. Oltre a Schauffele, occhi puntati anche su cinque vincitori delle passate edizioni: Harris English (2021), Chez Reavie ...Leggi su sportface
Advertising
Golf: si riparte dal Travelers Championship 2023. Wyndham Clark per confermarsi tra i big, c'è anche Francesco Molinari OA Sport
Golf: Jon Rahm doesn't want to 'waste time, thinking' about PGA-LIV mergerWorld number two Jon Rahm isn't fussing about the recent PGA-LIV merger. The player addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of Travelers Championship in Connecticut and said that he doesn't want to ...
PGA Tour Travelers Championship odds, picks and predictionsThere’s no rest for the weary as this week’s Travelers Championship is a PGA Tour designated event coming right on the heels of the 123rd U.S. Open. That means the top golfers have flow across the ...
Golf TravelersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Golf Travelers