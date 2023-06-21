Hisense - nuova friggitrice ad aria a doppio cestelloNintendo Direct 21.06.2023AEW: Fight Forever | Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch TrailerIntel Labs - AI genera immagini a 360° da un testo NVIDIA DLSS 3 arriva su Unreal Engine 5.2 World of Warcraft Dragonflight: Fratture nel Tempo (10.1.5) arriva ...È finita tra Federico Nicotera ed ex tronista di Uomini e Donne ...Vanessa Finesso: Operazione al Tumore e la Battaglia Legale per la ...Federica Pellegrini: un 2023 trionfale tra nuoto, avventure e amoreSony e Zoom per portare la videoconferenza sui TV BRAVIA Ultime Blog

Dr Yinfei Yin Joins Shanghai ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Biology and Pharmacology

Yinfei Yin

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Dr. Yinfei Yin Joins Shanghai ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Biology and Pharmacology (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) Shanghai, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Yinfei Yin, Ph.D. as Vice President of and Head of the Biology and Pharmacology department at Shanghai ChemPartner. Dr. Yin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, having established himself as a highly accomplished scientist in both academia and the biopharmaceutical industry. With a PhD in oncology from the University of Nottingham, Dr. Yin is a molecular biologist by training and possesses extensive experience in target discovery and validation, assay development, preclinical imaging, and advanced in vivo models. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Yin was the executive director and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Genki e Metaverso dialogano in mostra allo Spazio Thetis di Venezia  Arte.go

Dr. Yinfei Yin Joins Shanghai ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Biology and Pharmacology

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Yinfei Yin, Ph.D. as vice president of and head of the biology and pharmacology department at Shanghai ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yinfei Yin
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yinfei Yin Yinfei Joins Shanghai ChemPartner Vice