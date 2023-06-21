Dr. Yinfei Yin Joins Shanghai ChemPartner as Vice President and Head of Biology and Pharmacology (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) Shanghai, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Yinfei Yin, Ph.D. as Vice President of and Head of the Biology and Pharmacology department at Shanghai ChemPartner. Dr. Yin brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, having established himself as a highly accomplished scientist in both academia and the biopharmaceutical industry. With a PhD in oncology from the University of Nottingham, Dr. Yin is a molecular biologist by training and possesses extensive experience in target discovery and validation, assay development, preclinical imaging, and advanced in vivo models. Prior to joining ChemPartner, Dr. Yin was the executive director and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ChemPartner announced today the appointment of Yinfei Yin, Ph.D. as vice president of and head of the biology and pharmacology department at Shanghai
