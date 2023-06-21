Federica Pellegrini: un 2023 trionfale tra nuoto, avventure e amoreSony e Zoom per portare la videoconferenza sui TV BRAVIA Un’estate da creativi con le tavolette WacomMeetic - aspettative dei single per l’estate 2023 Goat Simulator 3 - l'aggiornamento losco per l'estate è quiPC MEDION e PC gaming Erazer da EuronicsUn’estate piena di colore con i gadget tech di CellyIl ricondizionato è anche su QVC.itEverybody 1-2-Switch! - nuovi dettagliL’aggiornamento “A punti di luna” di Fallout 76 è disponibile Ultime Blog

Devo Names Trevor Crompton Area Vice President of EMEA (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) Strategic leadership appointment advances the company's next stage of growth and execution across EMEA CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Devo Technology, the cloud-native security analytics company, today announced the leadership appointment of Trevor Crompton as Area Vice President, EMEA. Based in England, Crompton will report directly to Devo's Chief Revenue Officer, Brian Froehling. Crompton will lead Devo's overall sales strategy and operations in EMEA and will also be responsible for ensuring customer and partner success. "As the largest MSSPs and enterprises shift from legacy providers to our modern cloud-native platform, ...
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Devo Technology, the cloud-native security analytics company, today announced the leadership appointment of Trevor Crompton as Area Vice ...
