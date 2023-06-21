Federica Pellegrini: un 2023 trionfale tra nuoto, avventure e amoreSony e Zoom per portare la videoconferenza sui TV BRAVIA Un’estate da creativi con le tavolette WacomMeetic - aspettative dei single per l’estate 2023 Goat Simulator 3 - l'aggiornamento losco per l'estate è quiPC MEDION e PC gaming Erazer da EuronicsUn’estate piena di colore con i gadget tech di CellyIl ricondizionato è anche su QVC.itEverybody 1-2-Switch! - nuovi dettagliL’aggiornamento “A punti di luna” di Fallout 76 è disponibile Ultime Blog

Converge Technology Solutions Corp Reports AGM Voting Results

Converge Technology

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports AGM Voting Results (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) - TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the Results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, June 20th 2023. The Results of the vote at the Company's virtual annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below. i.  Election of Directors By resolution passed via ballot, the following seven nominees were elected as Directors of Converge to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge, or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The ...
By a resolution passed via ballot, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge.
