Louis City - Salt Lake, ore 02:30 ) Vancouver o pareggio (in- Vancouver Whitecaps, ore 03:30 ) Portland Timbers (in Portland Timbers - Chicago Fire, ore 04:30 ) Le partite da almeno ......Utd - DC United 3 - 1 (Finale) CF Montreal - Minnesota 4 - 0 (Finale) Charlotte - Seattle Sounders 3 - 3 (Finale) New England Revolution - Inter Miami 3 - 1 (Finale) Orlando City -2 -......45 USA MLS Atlanta Utd - DC United 01:30 CF Montreal - Minnesota 01:30 Charlotte - Seattle Sounders 01:30 New England Revolution - Inter Miami 01:30 Orlando City -01:30 Toronto FC - ...

Colorado Rapids-Vancouver Whitecaps (giovedì 22 giugno 2023 ore 03:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Already wrecked by injuries and in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, the club on Wednesday said it has lost starting pitcher Connor Seabold to an arm injury and lefty reliever Brent Suter to an ...A father of 13 died in a Colorado rafting accident after saving his children ... “It was a river they had rafted before, but this year with the high rainfall the rapids were more turbulent than in the ...