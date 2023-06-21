Federica Pellegrini: un 2023 trionfale tra nuoto, avventure e amoreSony e Zoom per portare la videoconferenza sui TV BRAVIA Un’estate da creativi con le tavolette WacomMeetic - aspettative dei single per l’estate 2023 Goat Simulator 3 - l'aggiornamento losco per l'estate è quiPC MEDION e PC gaming Erazer da EuronicsUn’estate piena di colore con i gadget tech di CellyIl ricondizionato è anche su QVC.itEverybody 1-2-Switch! - nuovi dettagliL’aggiornamento “A punti di luna” di Fallout 76 è disponibile Ultime Blog

Clean Geothermal | Green Earth | Sinopec to Host World Geothermal Congress 2023

Clean Geothermal

Clean Geothermal, Green Earth: Sinopec to Host World Geothermal Congress 2023 (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") will Host the 7th World Geothermal Congress (WGC 2023) from September 15 to 17 in Beijing, China, which will be China's first time Hosting the international convention known as the "Olympics of Geothermal." The theme for the WGC 2023 is "Clean Geothermal, Green Earth."  Organized by the International Geothermal Association (IGA), a leading global platform on Geothermal energy committed to promoting and supporting global ...
