Clean Geothermal, Green Earth: Sinopec to Host World Geothermal Congress 2023 (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") will Host the 7th World Geothermal Congress (WGC 2023) from September 15 to 17 in Beijing, China, which will be China's first time Hosting the international convention known as the "Olympics of Geothermal." The theme for the WGC 2023 is "Clean Geothermal, Green Earth." Organized by the International Geothermal Association (IGA), a leading global platform on Geothermal energy committed to promoting and supporting global ...Leggi su iltempo
COP28 President - Designate calls for climate finance reform to unlock Africa's clean energy potentialWith abundant clean energy resources, including wind, solar, hydro and geothermal sources, and precious metals, Africa "has the potential to emerge as a hub for renewable energies, and a significant ...
Joint Statement between the President of Kenya William Ruto and COP28 President - Designate Dr Sultan Al jaber... geothermal potential along the Rift Valley, and solar potential across the Continent. It is also ... On a continent where almost half of the population still lacks electricity, clean energy provides an ...
COP28 must deliver for the most vulnerable, President - Designate tells UN climate change conferenceHe pointed out that Africa is rich in clean energy resources - including wind, solar, hydropower and geothermal - providing the African continent with huge potential for low - carbon growth and ...
Così la geotermia renderà obsoleto e inutile il nucleare Ecquologia
New geothermal energy project comes online in UK, first in 37 yearsDeep geothermal, the “sleeping giant of renewables,” is stirring again in the UK with the launch of the first new project to come online since 1986.
