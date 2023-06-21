È finita tra Federico Nicotera ed ex tronista di Uomini e Donne ...Vanessa Finesso: Operazione al Tumore e la Battaglia Legale per la ...Federica Pellegrini: un 2023 trionfale tra nuoto, avventure e amoreSony e Zoom per portare la videoconferenza sui TV BRAVIA Un’estate da creativi con le tavolette WacomMeetic - aspettative dei single per l’estate 2023 Goat Simulator 3 - l'aggiornamento losco per l'estate è quiPC MEDION e PC gaming Erazer da EuronicsUn’estate piena di colore con i gadget tech di CellyIl ricondizionato è anche su QVC.itUltime Blog

China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair to be held in Guangdong

China International

China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair to be held in Guangdong (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The press conference for the 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit was held on June 15 in Beijing. According to the press conference, the 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit (SMEICS) will take place in Guangzhoubetween June 26 and June 30, providing a strong platform for SMEs around the world to expand exchanges and cooperation. The CISMEF and the SMEICS are jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information ...
