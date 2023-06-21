China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair to be held in Guangdong

(Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) GUANGZHOU,, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/The press conference for the 18thandand the 2nd SMECooperation Summit wason June 15 in Beijing. According to the press conference, the 18thand(CISMEF) and the 2nd SMECooperation Summit (SMEICS) will take place in Guangzhoubetween June 26 and June 30, providing a strong platform for SMEs around the world to expand exchanges and cooperation. The CISMEF and the SMEICS are jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information ...

...c'è chi prende le chiavi dell'auto o la metropolitana e prima di varcare l'uscio di casa si...Unito alla fine degli anni '90 come "Take Your Dog to Work Day" e ideata da Pet Sitter...... 0386, "Sinopec") will host the 7 th World Geothermal Congress (WGC 2023) from September 15 to 17 in Beijing,, which will be's first time hosting theconvention known as the ...SHENZHEN,, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ ZTE Corporation (0763. HK / 000063. SZ), a global leading ... ZTE, and NetaÅ, has played a significant role in theIPTV/OTT market. This ...

Cina, inaugurato il 19° China International Cultural Industries Fair Radio Cina Internazionale

GUANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference for the 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair and the ...BEIJING, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, 'Sinopec') will host the 7th World Geothermal Congress (WGC ...