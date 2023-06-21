AMAZFIT LAUNCHES NEW AMAZFIT CHEETAH SERIES: SMARTWATCHES DESIGNED FOR RUNNERS, WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING GPS TECHNOLOGY & AI COACHING (Di mercoledì 21 giugno 2023) CUPERTINO, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
AMAZFIT, a LEADING global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health TECHNOLOGY company, has today unveiled the brand's first dedicated running SMARTWATCHES, the AMAZFIT CHEETAH SERIES. Developed WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING GPS TECHNOLOGY that delivers unprecedented positioning accuracy, the AMAZFIT CHEETAH SERIES empowers athletes of all levels to become the RUNNERS they aspire to be, through AI-generated training plans that are tailored to each user's unique characteristics and running goals, and a lightweight design ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Amazfit Bip 3 e versione Pro con GPS disponibili in Italia | Prezzi HDblog
AMAZFIT LAUNCHES NEW AMAZFIT CHEETAH SERIES: SMARTWATCHES DESIGNED FOR RUNNERS, WITH INDUSTRY-LEADING GPS TECHNOLOGY & AI COACHINGCUPERTINO, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health ...
Amazfit launches Cheetah and Cheetah Pro running watches with AI coachingAmazfit has launched two new lightweight GPS watches: the. While most Amazfit watches (like the rugged T-Rex Ultra) are designed for multiple sports, the Cheetah series is made specifically for ...
