Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 20,/PRNewswire/TheNew(WNEE) kicked off on Monday in, east'sJiangsu Province, aiming to show the dynamic trend of the development of newindustry and explore the direction of futureinnovation. The opening ceremony of thehas gathered 15 scientists in the field of new, domestic and foreign merchants from foreign delegations and associations like Shenzhen Battery Industry Association, and nearly 200 representatives from enterprises. Relying on's solid industrial foundation, in recent years, the city has promoted the continuous development of the newindustry and ...