Un Children Museum a Pompei

Children Museum

Un Children Museum a Pompei (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiUn Children Museum dedicato alle attività ludico-educative per bambini e adolescenti, in alternativa o in aggiunta alla visita del sito e un programma di attività didattiche per Pompei e Oplontis. Pubblicato l’avviso di manifestazione di interesse per l’attivazione di un partenariato speciale pubblico-privato. L’offerta didattica si concretizzerà attraverso: percorsi guidati e laboratori dedicati alle scuole, alle famiglie, agli adulti, ai disabili; corsi di formazione; Summer School; realizzazione e vendita di prodotti editoriali educativi; vendita giochi, fumetti, puzzle a carattere didattico-educativo, oltre ad attività online. Il piano delle attività potrà prevedere iniziative ed eventi in archeologia sperimentale; scienza e natura; arti creative; comunicazione e mediazione linguistica; musica, danza, ...
