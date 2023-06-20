Un Children Museum a Pompei (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiUn Children Museum dedicato alle attività ludico-educative per bambini e adolescenti, in alternativa o in aggiunta alla visita del sito e un programma di attività didattiche per Pompei e Oplontis. Pubblicato l’avviso di manifestazione di interesse per l’attivazione di un partenariato speciale pubblico-privato. L’offerta didattica si concretizzerà attraverso: percorsi guidati e laboratori dedicati alle scuole, alle famiglie, agli adulti, ai disabili; corsi di formazione; Summer School; realizzazione e vendita di prodotti editoriali educativi; vendita giochi, fumetti, puzzle a carattere didattico-educativo, oltre ad attività online. Il piano delle attività potrà prevedere iniziative ed eventi in archeologia sperimentale; scienza e natura; arti creative; comunicazione e mediazione linguistica; musica, danza, ...Leggi su anteprima24
Advertising
Five parks in Varese to discover during the World Rowing ChampionshipsIn the lower part of the park, a play area for children and a kiosk for refreshments. The ... you can also visit the medieval fortress, better known as Masnago Castle, now home to the Civic Museum of ...
A Wytheville, la città della Virginia dal nome unico al mondo...alla storia come 'l'estate senza bambini' (Summer without children), in quando genitori terrorizzati tennero chiusi in casa i loro figli lasciando vuoti i parchi giochi. Al 'Thomas J. Boyd Museum', ...
Infosys and Roland - Garros Serve Up New AI - Powered Experiences for the Tennis Ecosystem... Infosys and the FFT will be providing a unique two - day program aimed at children with a passion ... Tournament Heritage - Unveiling the Yannick Noah Room at the 3D Art Museum The Infosys Roland - ...
Un Children Museum a Pompei - Campania Agenzia ANSA
Win tickets to Summer of Space, captivating space-themed exhibitions at 3 of RVA’s top museums!It's the Summer of Space! Explore captivating space-themed exhibitions at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, the Science Museum of Virginia and the Children's Museum of Richmond.
"All Black Everything" Showcases Generations of African-American Graffiti ArtistsMuseum of Graffiti's exhibition "All Black Everything" celebrates graffiti while paying proper homage to some of those who initiated it first.
Children MuseumSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Children Museum