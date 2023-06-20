Need for Speed Unbound Volume 3 è disponibileBATEN KAITOS I & II HD REMASTER arriva su Nintendo SwitchCrash Team Rumble è arrivato!Aggiornamento EA SPORTS FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Abbraccia il tuo lato Barbie con Skechers e Celly5 gadget che generano lead qualificati per la tua aziendaINPS: Aumenti pensionistici e bonus in arrivo per cittadini italianiHamish Harding, l'Avventuriero Miliardario Coinvolto nella Scomparsa ...Alternative al condizionatore per il caldo estivo: suggerimenti e ideeIncontro tra Giorgia Meloni ed Emmanuel Macron sull'Ue, Nato e ...Ultime Blog

The Last of Us | Pedro Pascal sconvolto dal finale del videogame che gli ha svelato Steven Yeun

The Last

The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal "sconvolto" dal finale del videogame che gli ha svelato Steven Yeun (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) Pedro Pascal non era a conoscenza del fatto che il finale della serie TV The Last of Us fosse identico a quello del videogame. La prima stagione di The Last of Us, serie TV basata sul pluripremiato videogame targato HBO, è stata consegnata agli archivi tra gli apprezzamenti di critica e pubblico. Lo show ha replicato in alcune scene quanto visto nel videogame, frame by frame, compreso il finale. A quanto pare, però, Pedro Pascal non sapeva che l'ultima scena dello show fosse identica a quella del videogame, rimanendo sorpreso da questa scoperta. A farglielo notare è stato Steven Yeun in una recente tavola rotonda ai microfoni di Variety. "Quando il ...
The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal "sconvolto" dal finale del videogame che gli ha svelato Steven Yeun

Pedro Pascal non era a conoscenza del fatto che il finale della serie TV The Last of Us fosse identico a quello del videogame.

Dune - Parte 2: alla sceneggiatura ha contribuito anche Craig Mazin di The Last of Us

Lo showrunner e co-creatore della serie HBO ha contribuito alla sceneggiatura del sequel sci-fi di Denis Villeneuve.
