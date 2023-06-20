The Last of Us | Pedro Pascal sconvolto dal finale del videogame che gli ha svelato Steven Yeun

(Di martedì 20 giugno 2023)non era a conoscenza del fatto che ildella serie TV Theof Us fosse identico a quello del. La prima stagione di Theof Us, serie TV basata sul pluripremiatotargato HBO, è stata consegnata agli archivi tra gli apprezzamenti di critica e pubblico. Lo show ha replicato in alcune scene quanto visto nel, frame by frame, compreso il. A quanto pare, però,non sapeva che l'ultima scena dello show fosse identica a quella del, rimanendo sorpreso da questa scoperta. A farglielo notare è statoin una recente tavola rotonda ai microfoni di Variety. "Quando il ...

BEIJING, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken atGreat Hall ofPeople in Beijing on Monday,second andday oftop U. S. diplomat's visit to China. [embedded content] Duringmeeting, Xi urged actions to stabilize and improve China - U. S. relations, and emphasized that whethertwo ...IT 22:19 -NIGHT - 2 PARTE 23:02 - ROSAMUNDE PILCHER: LA SCRITTRICE SCOMPARSA E L'AMORE - 1 ...15 - Cash or Trash - Chi offre di più 1 Stagione Ep.2 20:20 - Don't ForgetLyrics - Stai sul ...Stasera in TV: i film da non perdere di martedì 20 giugno 2023. Superman Returns,Bourne Legacy oNight Ecco i migliori film in programma ...

The Last of Us 2 vs Red Dead Redemption 2: qual è il migliore Everyeye Videogiochi

Pedro Pascal non era a conoscenza del fatto che il finale della serie TV The Last of Us fosse identico a quello del videogame.Lo showrunner e co-creatore della serie HBO ha contribuito alla sceneggiatura del sequel sci-fi di Denis Villeneuve.