The First Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping Successfully Held in Changping District, Beijing (Di martedì 20 giugno 2023) Beijing, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On June 17th to 18th, the First Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping was Successfully Held in Changping District, Beijing. More than 1,700 professional riders and cycling enthusiasts from all over the world gathered in Changping District to enjoy the passion of sports and experience the profound cultural heritage of humanistic charm of the District amidst lucid waters and lush mountains. The First Desafío China by La ...
